Police believe accelerant found in torched car in Oakland County

Independence Township — Police suspect an accelerant was used inside a vehicle that was torched Wednesday night in Oakland County's Independence Township.

A 911 call about 8:35 p.m. reported a vehicle fire on Upland Road. The caller said flames were coming from the back of the vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited.

By the time Independence Township Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded, the back of the vehicle was "engulfed in flames," police said.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle.

A witness told police that there was a bottle burning at the back of the vehicle before it caught fire. Evidence technicians examined the bottle and found what they believe to be an accelerant, which makes fires burn more intensely.

Police have impounded the torched vehicle as evidence.