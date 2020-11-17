Pontiac woman, 18, suffers minor injuries after crashing head-on into state police vehicle

A light snow over Metro Detroit caused several crashes, including one involving a Michigan State Police trooper, and snarled roadways Tuesday morning.

The trooper was not hurt and the driver who struck his vehicle suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on northbound Sashabaw Road near Interstate 75 in Independence Township. A trooper in a patrol car was stopped on the road when an 18-year-old Pontiac woman driving a Chevrolet Impala south lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and struck the trooper's vehicle head-on.

The air bags were deployed in both vehicles, officials said. The female driver and her passenger suffered minor injuries, but refused treatment.

