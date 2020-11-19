2 men shot in Pontiac, but police can't find shooting scene

Pontiac — Police are investigating Thursday after two men were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds in Pontiac.

Though the victims were dropped off at separate hospitals, investigators for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe the two shootings are connected. But in the early hours of the investigation, the victims aren't cooperating and police haven't found the shooting scene.

A 22-year-old man was dropped off around 2:30 a.m. at the emergency room at St. Joseph Mercy hospital.

He'd been shot multiple times: once in the chest, once in each leg, once in the hand.

By the time police arrived, the victim was being taken into surgery. Police reviewed security footage from the hospital and saw the victim had been dropped off by a silver vehicle. When it left the parking lot, three vehicles followed.

A bit later, a second shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, was dropped off at McLaren Oakland hospital.

He, too, had been shot in the leg and was listed in stable condition.

He told police he'd been at a party outdoors when someone started shooting. He was hit by gunfire while trying to run to his vehicle, then drove himself to the hospital, he said.

But "deputies determined his vehicle was captured on security video at St. Joseph hospital," in one of the vehicles that fled the parking lot, police said.

The 22-year-old man is listed in stable but serious condition. Police expect to talk to him later Thursday.

The 27-year-old victim was treated and released.