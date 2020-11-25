Would-be robber hid in Bloomfield Township home, fought owners, police say

A 24-year-old man has been charged in a Bloomfield Township home invasion last weekend that ended with him attacking the residents to escape, police announced Tuesday.

The homeowner on Helston Court told investigators his dog's barking woke him up at about midnight Saturday, then he found a window and door open. Minutes later, his wife found a man wearing a black striped running suit hiding in their home, police said.

"While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the homeowner and his wife began to fight with the burglar," according to the release. "The burglar eventually broke free and fled the home through the garage."

The man dropped a cellphone and key fob during the scuffle and left his car nearby. Township police searched the area with three K-9 teams and a drone.

Officers learned a man matching his description was spotted around 4 a.m. walking about a mile away, near Manderford Road, and arrested him.

The man was identified as Bobby Lewis Foster Jr., a Detroit resident.

He was video arraigned Monday through 48th District Court on three counts: first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault and assault and battery.

Magistrate Howard Linden set bond at $50,000.

Foster remains at the Oakland County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.