Police: Shots fired, shell casings found in Troy hotel parking lot

Troy — Police say gunshots were fired late Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Troy hotel, but no one has been reported they were shot.

Troy police responded to a 911 call about shots fired at the Hilton Garden Inn on the 200 block of Wilshire, north of Big Beaver and west of Interstate 75.

Thus far, police haven't located any shooting victim, said Sgt. Meghan Lehman, spokeswoman for the Troy Police Department. What preceded the gunfire is also unclear.

Police did pursue a silver Dodge Durango at the scene, but ultimately weren't able to keep up as it fled south on I-75, Lehman said.

Investigators recovered "multiple" shell casings in the parking lot, she said.