OAKLAND COUNTY

I-696 traffic stop for speeding leads to arrest, seizure of 2 guns

James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Oak Park — A traffic stop for speeding Wednesday night on Interstate 696 in Oakland County ended in a man's arrest when police allegedly discovered a gun in his possession and he didn't have a concealed pistol license.

The traffic stop was initiated about 8:30 p.m. on I-696 in Oak Park, Michigan State Police said. 

A Lincoln MKZ was allegedly spotted traveling 90 miles per hour on the roadway, where the speed limit is 70.

"When the trooper approached the car, the 20 year-old-male driver displayed numerous signs of suspicious behavior and soon admitted to possessing a handgun on his person," state police said.

That pistol was allegedly on his waistband. Police say it was registered to the motorist, but that he doesn't have a concealed pistol license. 

Police say additional searching led to an AR-15 long gun. The guns were seized and the driver was taken to jail pending an Oakland County Prosecutor's Office review to determine what charges it will issue, if any.

