Oakland County plans $10 million program to aid restaurants

Oakland County officials plan to announce a $10 million program to support restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aid categories will include general operational assistance, help to adapt facilities for outside service, and assistance to reopen safely, according to a news release from Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

Coulter will discuss the program at a 1:30 p.m. news conference outside the Royal Oak Brewery, 215. E. 4th St., along with county commissioners chairman David Woodward, deputy county executive Sean Carlson and brewery owner Drew Ciora.

The program comes as negotiations in Congress for federal relief to individuals, businesses and state and local governments have stalled, and as a state order banning dine-in eating at restaurants remains in effect at least through Dec. 8.

On Wednesday, a Grand Rapids federal judge denied a Michigan restaurant association's request to quash the ban on indoor dining as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations remain high statewide.

In response, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said it would focus on stopping the order from being extended further.

The owner of the Andiamo restaurant brand, Joe Vicari, urged fellow restaurant owners earlier this week to ignore the state's order if the restaurant association's lawsuit was unsuccessful.

There have been 373,197 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9,405 deaths in Michigan since state officials discovered the first cases in March. Hospitalizations and case counts remain high as the state experiences a prolonged second wave of the virus.

