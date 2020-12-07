Panel gives preliminary OK to Oakland County raises

Pontiac — Members of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote Monday evening on proposed pay increases that could raise full-time elected officials salaries 1% and some part-time commissioners’ compensation from 10% to 30% over the next two years.

Earlier Monday, the board's nine-member Finance Committee took up issues of compensation for elected officials during a virtual meeting. Several suggested a wage freeze for next year, followed by raises of 1% to 3% the following year when it is hoped the economy will improve.

After some discussion, they tentatively agreed on a 1% raise over the next two years for full-time countywide officials, including the county executive, prosecutor, treasurer, clerk, sheriff and water resources commissioner. A plan to award every commissioner a 1% raise in 2021 and a 1.5% raise in 2022 passed by a 5-4 vote.

And a more generous proposal to increase the pay of David Woodward, D-Royal Oak, chairman of the Board of Commissioners by 30%, the vice chair by 15%, and chairs of the majority and minority caucuses by 10%, passed by a 6-3 vote.

All pay increases will require a simple majority approval by the full 21-member board Monday.

County commissioners receive about $37,000 annually plus health benefits in Oakland County, less than in neighboring Wayne and Macomb counties, where officials receive cellphones, even personal staff, county cars and other “perks,” as one commissioner put it.

Still some commissioners acknowledged any raise looks bad during a pandemic, where people have lost jobs and businesses have been impacted by lockdowns to combat the coronavirus.

It is also coming at a time when county officials have proposed buyouts or voluntary retirements of county employees to decrease the county payroll and help balance the budget.

Committee member Marcia Gershenson, D-Bloomfield Hills, argued the raises were warranted and overdue because of the increased workload taken on by elected officials.

Commissioner Gwen Markham, D-Novi, said to deny officials adequate compensation due to economic issues was “unfair.”

Some Republicans commissioners who are not on the committee , felt the decisions were just wrong headed.

“I think it's insane,” said Robert Hoffman, R-Highland Township. “With the pandemic and all the suffering that is going on, this is not the right time to be increasing the pay of officials”

The raise proposals were scaled back from plans endorsed one week earlier by the board's Democratic caucus by a 9-1 vote. That proposal would have hiked all commissioners’ current pay at least 3%.

Woodward, who is receiving a 20% stipend for his extra duties as board chair, could see his pay increase to $53,042 annually, along with health benefits and a 401(k) plan.

The lone dissenting vote in the Democratic caucus earlier this month, Commissioner William Miller, D-Farmington, said: “IWhile I agree my with my fellow commissioners that the work required has outpaced compensation, I feel it is irresponsible to consider anything more than minimal increases while so many people we serve are struggling.”

Finance Committee chair Helaine Zack, D-Huntington Woods, said the proposed raises were not out of line with county employees who are averaging 3.16% in annual compensation adjustments in a study still to be adopted by officials.

But Hoffman said while some employee bargaining units had obtained raises, they fell below 3% and noted some groups of employees had not received any increase in pay.

Commissioner Gary McGillivray, D- Madison Heights, who chairs the Democratic majority caucus, said Oakland County officials should be compensated in line with those holding similar jobs in Macomb and Wayne counties.

In Macomb County, the board chairman will be paid $90,900 beginning in January. In Wayne County, the chairman is paid $73,808 and all 15 commissioners on the board are paid around $61,808 annually with health benefits. All are full-time positions, a county spokesman said

“I’ve heard all county employees are getting a raise and that the increase for commissioners would be comparable,” McGillivray said. “People refer to this as a part-time job and when I got into it, I thought it was too. But with committees and other duties, it seems like it requires much more of your time.”

