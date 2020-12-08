Farmington Hills home invasion victims shoot back at gun thieves

James David Dickson

The Detroit News

Farmington Hills — Police are looking for three men involved in a theft at a Farmington Hills apartment complex Monday after residents chased them off by firing at them.

The home invasion took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Diamond Forest Apartments, on Halsted between Nine Mile to the south and Grand River to the north.

Police say three men broke into the apartment and stole "several" guns.

They were then confronted by residents of the apartment — police didn't immediately respond to a query on who shot the gun or how many shots were fired at the alleged invaders.

The suspects fled in a gray or silver SUV. Police say it may be a newer model Chevrolet Blazer or Traverse.

No shooting victims have surfaced. Police believe the break-in and theft was "not a random crime."

Farmington Hills police say they will increase patrols in the area and are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the three suspects.

The first suspect is described as being 20-25 years old, about six feet tall with a thin build. Police say he wore multiple gold chains, including one with the word "Peanut" on it.

The second suspect is 20 -25 years old with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a medium build. He wore a black jacket and blue jeans.

The third suspect is 20-25 years old and of a medium build. He wore a gold chain.

Farmington Hills police ask anyone with information on the suspect's identities or whereabouts to call 248-871-2610.