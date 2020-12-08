With 'hope on the horizon,' Oakland County urges COVID-19 vigilance

Mike Martindale

The Detroit News

Pontiac — Oakland County officials announced a public education campaign Tuesday designed to promote COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine preparation.

County Executive David Coulter said the initiative, “The Only Way To Beat It Is to Face It,” is intended to reach residents and reinforce the need for everyone to follow accepted health instructions including social distancing, washing hands frequently, staying home as much as possible and avoiding gatherings, and wearing face masks.

“No one expected to be here like this nine months later,” Coulter began. “But there is hope on the horizon and we need to do all the things to keep safe until vaccines are available.”

County health officer Leigh-Anne Stafford and Kelly Miller, a clinical nurse specialist at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, both said residents need to continue taking protective measures and combat “pandemic fatigue” especially during the holidays when people traditionally gather with family and friends.

Stafford said the county has had more than 45,000 COVID cases and as many as 603 new cases per day of Dec. 6. County records show 1,677 new cases were reported between Dec. 4-6. There have been 1,223 COVID deaths in the county and 24,936 people have recovered from the virus.

Surges are expected to continue in the wake of Thanksgiving and after other holidays.

“Don’t let your guard down,” Stafford said.

Miller said many residents still do not believe the virus is real and one of the new trends being seen is younger patients, ranging from the 30s to the 60s.

“Some have passed away, alone and by themselves,” she said. “We have to do better at this … Help is on the way but the vaccines aren’t here yet. I urge you to do your part and treat it seriously.”

Vaccinations, when available, will be handled in the county much like the drive-thru COVID testing, Coulter said. He added that storage units needed to maintain the vaccines are expected to arrive next week but that the actual vaccines will likely not be available for several months, possibly next summer.

Oakland County Commissioner Michael Spisz, R-Oxford, said despite precautions, he contracted the virus but fortunately was able to quarantine at home, rather than be hospitalized.

“It’s up to all of us community leaders … religious organizations and other associations to spread the message of hope and lead by example,” Spisz said.

He suggested people to shop in their local communities, to use curbside pickup and buy gift cards to help support local businesses impacted by restrictions.

Oakland County residents and visitors can expect to read and hear a barrage of “Beat it. Face it.” public service announcements until the end of the year, some delivered by elected officials, medical professionals and others by local celebrities, like former Detroit Lion and sports broadcaster Lomas Brown, who appeared at Tuesday’s event.

“We need tough leadership and strong leadership,” Brown said. “On the football team we had to come together and work together and we have to look at it that way as community.

“As responsible adults the least we can do is mask up and keep them on to save lives.”

