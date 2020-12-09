2 elected to Farmington school board in November to fill vacancies now

The Detroit News

The Farmington Public Schools board has filled vacancies left by the resignations of trustees last month with two people elected in November to serve on the panel beginning in January.

The board picked Mable Fox to fill the seat vacated by Trustee Terry Johnson and Cheryl Blau to replace Pam Green, who had been the panel's president, the district said in a statement Wednesday. The selections came at a special board meeting Wednesday.

Blau and Fox were selected since they were elected to six-year terms on the board in the Nov. 3 general election.

"In January 2021, Cheryl will resign this position and fill the seat that she was elected to serve," according to the release.

In an emotional meeting last month, Johnson and Green both resigned after Superintendent Robert Herrera announced he was stepping down. The board also passed a resolution censuring Trustee Angie Smith, who was accused of public statements and social media posts that alleged the superintendent was against Black students and staff.

Herrera had filed a harassment claim against Smith, which she said cited a "hostile work environment." The filing will be dropped now that he is leaving next year, the district said.

Johnson told The Detroit News last month he blamed Smith and another member he would not name for the upheaval that led Herrera to quit after less than two years.

Smith told The News she believed she was "in good trouble" for challenging colleagues and denied posting comments about the board or Herrera on social media.

The board still seeks to fill another remaining open seat. The application, available on the district's website, is due by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 3.