Man in custody after standoff with police in Royal Oak

The Detroit News

A man under investigation was taken into custody Thursday in Royal Oak after refusing to come out for police.

Officers responded to a home on the 3300 block of Cummings for a welfare check of a man identified as a suspect in an alleged sexual assault case in Ferndale, investigators told The Detroit News.

The man stationed himself in the basement with a gun and would not come out, triggering a standoff with Ferndale and Royal Oak police.

An Oakland County Sheriff's SWAT team was called and a robot was deployed to scope out the interior of the house, Undersheriff Mike McCabe said.

The man eventually collapsed and the robot determined he appeared unconscious, authorities reported.

Authorities revived the man, whom they suspected of a drug overdose, with Narcan and took him into custody. The man was expected to be examined at a hospital.

Officers had cleared the scene on the tree-lined street filled with Christmas lights and holiday decorations by 6:30 p.m.

Details were expected to be released by police on Friday.