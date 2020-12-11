Police: Pontiac bank robber hands note, gets cash, gets arrested

Pontiac — A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly robbing a Pontiac credit union with a note demanding cash, police said Friday.

It was just before 9:10 a.m. at Genisys Credit Union, on the 44400 block of Woodward, south of South Boulevard, when a heavy-set white male with tattoos on his head and face handed a teller a note demanding cash, police said.

The teller complied, and gave the man $300 in cash.

He exited the bank and got into a white Chevy Avalanche and took off northbound on Woodward Avenue.

Police reviewed video and tracked the suspect, a 40-year-old man, to Phoenix Place Apartments, about 2 miles north of the credit union.

He remains jailed pending possible criminal charges. The decision on charges will be made by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.