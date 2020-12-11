Teen charged in fatal September car crash in Southfield

Southfield — The teenager accused of driving the vehicle carrying 6 that crashed in September and killed two of the occupants is facing three felony charges, police said Friday.

17-year-old Romone Cortez Hampton of Detroit turned himself in at the Southfield Police Department on Thursday and faces two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. He was arraigned in 46th District Court on Thursday and given a $25,000 cash surety bond.

The car carrying six Oak Park High School students crashed on the night of September 18 on Telegraph near 10 Mile. The single vehicle rollover crash claimed the lives of two teenage boys: 17-year-old DeRell Blackmon and 16-year-old Ja’Qai Garrett. A third teen was injured.

Ja’Qai's mother Nakia Garrett, 42, told The News Friday that nothing will ever bring her son back, but the charges are a start to justice being served.

“No amount of time will bring Ja’Qai or DeRell back...but the driver needs to be held accountable, because to me he doesn’t seem to be remorseful at all," she said. "I think he needs to serve the maximum amount of time also because getting a slap on the wrist will be like confirming that he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

“…A slap on the wrist means that one day he will get to graduate, see his family, have a family and live his life which is something that was taken from us due to a senseless uncalled for accident that could have been avoided if he would have just drove like he had some sense. Maybe him sitting down for some time will help him realize what he has done and what he has taken away from the families of the lives lost.”

To friends and family Garrett was known as a talented basketball player who planned to pursue music after he graduated, his mom said. Blackmon’s friends credited DeRell as being the person you could count on to make everyone laugh.

Hampton is due back in court on December 21 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary exam.