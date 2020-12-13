Impaired driver strikes state police car during traffic stop

A man in Pontiac hit a Michigan State police car while driving impaired, officials said.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. a trooper stopped a driver for a traffic violation on County Center Dr. and Pontiac Lake Rd. in Pontiac.

The driver stopped in the middle of the intersection and then backed up, hitting the officer's car. The driver was arrested and held in police custody for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .13. It's illegal to have a BAC of .08 or more in Michigan.

Police said there were no injuries and minor damage to the patrol car.

On Saturday, another state trooper pulled over a car on eastbound I-696 in Madison Heights for going 97 mph and improper lane use on wet roads.

The officer determined the driver was under the influence and arrested him for having BAC of .19 and for a second offense of having a suspended license. Police also discovered the passenger had a loaded semi-automatic gun in his waistband.

The passenger told police he was "open carry" but troopers, who said he was also impaired, arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon.