Deputies ID suspect in Pontiac credit union robbery by tattoos on his face

A parolee from Pontiac has been charged in the robbery of a credit union last week Thursday, officials said.

Joshua David Hawley, 40, was charged Friday in 50th District Court with a count of bank robbery, a life felony, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. A magistrate also denied Hawley bond and scheduled his next court appearance for next Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the Genisys Credit Union at 44400 Woodward near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, authorities said.

They spoke to the credit union's manager, who reported a white male with multiple tattoos on his head and face had robbed the business. He told deputies the suspect showed a teller a note demanding money and was handed $1,356 in cash.

The man then fled the building and got into an older model, white Chevrolet Avalanche that was last seen heading northbound on Woodward.

Investigators reviewed the credit union's security video and identified Hawley as the suspect by the unique tattoos on his face. They also learned the Michigan Department of Corrections had placed Hawley on parole Dec. 1.

Deputies located Hawley's vehicle in a parking lot of a Pontiac apartment complex. The complex's security video showed Hawley entering his apartment shortly after the bank robbery.

Officials said deputies contacted Hawley in his apartment and he was arrested without incident. They also recovered a note they believe was used in the robbery from Hawley’s pocket.

Authorities also said Hawley confessed to the bank robbery during interviews with investigators and told them he committed the robbery because he owed a drug dealer money. He told them he had already given the money to the drug dealer to pay off his debt and to buy more drugs.

Hawley was paroled from serving up to 40 years in prison after being convicted in June 2018 on a third-degree fleeing a police officer charge, according to the Michigan Department of Correction.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said he has 14 prior felony convictions which include larceny in a building, receiving and concealing stolen property, felony assault with a dangerous weapon, uttering and publishing, and breaking and entering.

