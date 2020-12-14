Pontiac man accused of striking, knocking out another man with a hammer

A 34-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested for allegedly striking and knocking out another man with a hammer Sunday, police said.

The victim, a 34-year-old West Bloomfield Township man, is in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. Sunday to the Phoenix Place Apartments at 47251 Woodward Avenue near Auburn Avenue in Pontiac to respond to a report of a security guard who had been assaulted by another man wielding a hammer.

The caller told dispatchers the victim was in and out of consciousness and needed medical assistance. He also said the man's assailant had fled the scene in a GMC Jimmy.

Deputies who were responding to the call saw the vehicle in the area and followed it, according to authorities. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a stop sign at Woodward and Pike Street, less than half a mile away. They arrested the driver.

Meanwhile, other deputies arrived at the scene of the attack and found the victim unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood on a sidewalk outside of the apartment’s main entrance.

Officials said they administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over. Medics took the victim to a hospital.

Investigators recovered the hammer used in the alleged attack.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez