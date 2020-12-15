Driver crashes into Oakland County mobile home

A Lyon Township woman could be facing charges after crashing into a mobile home last weekend while allegedly under the influence, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was found sitting on the ground outside of her pickup, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also found the truck lodged into the mobile home.

A witness called authorities Sunday afternoon to report the motorist was driving erratically in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 96 then "crossed all lanes of the highway and almost ran her off the roadway three times," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The caller followed the pickup into the Kensington Place mobile home park, where she saw it strike a unit in the 70 block of Petoskey, according to the release.

The residents were not hurt, but the 34-year-old sustained injuries in the crash. Paramedics transported her to Providence Park Hospital in Novi.

The woman submitted to a blood draw and told deputies she had been smoking marijuana and taking prescription drugs, investigators said.

"Toxicology results are pending," the Sheriff's Office said Monday. "The incident remains under investigation pending lab results."