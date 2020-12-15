Sheriff: Orion Twp. man charged in assault of his child's mother

An Orion Township man has been charged in the Saturday assault of a woman that left her in critical condition, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Christian Depaul Roberson, 31, was charged Tuesday in 52-3 District Court with assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder or by strangulation, a 10-year felony. A magistrate ordered him held on a $300,000 bond and scheduled his next court date for next Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called Saturday to a location in the 4700 block of Georgia Drive near Baldwin and Morgan roads for a report of a severely injured woman.

The woman had walked to a neighbor's house to seek help and said her three-month-old infant had been taken by the child’s father after she was attacked and beaten, officials said.

Deputies and medics arrived and found the woman with multiple broken orbital and facial bones. Medics took her to a nearby hospital, but she was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor due to the severity of her injuries. Investigators still have not spoken to the woman because of her condition.

Meanwhile, detectives began searching for the child's father, who they identified as Roberson. They later learned Roberson has no previous criminal record.

As deputies conducted their investigation, Roberson left the child at the home of Roberson's mother, unharmed. They also determined Roberson was driving a black 2018 Cadillac XT5.

Officials said Roberson started posting comments on social media after the alleged attack that he was remorseful and suicidal.

On Monday, deputies located Roberson in Pontiac and arrested him.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez