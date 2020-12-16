Blood trail leads Oakland County deputies to suspect in Pontiac stabbing

A suspect in a stabbing in Pontiac was arrested Wednesday after authorities followed a bloody trail, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies and paramedics were called to a home in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. after someone reported the victim was bleeding heavily in the attack, investigators said in a statement.

They found a 31-year-old woman on the back porch with a stab wound to her right thigh and signs she had been bitten on the face, according to the release.

"Star EMS administered one dose of Naloxone to her as she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics," the Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was transported to McLaren Oakland hospital for treatment of the wounds as well as suspected hypothermia. She was listed in serious but stable condition Wednesday.

At the hospital, the victim told deputies the first name of the person she said attacked her. A K-9 unit started following a track to find the stabbing scene; a line of blood led to the front door of an apartment in the 50 block of Mark Avenue, sheriff's officials said.

When deputies forced their way inside after no one came to the door, they found a 35-year-old woman and a youth in the unit with blood on the floor and a chair as well as suspected narcotics/paraphernalia.

The woman, identified as an Alpena resident, was held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges, the Sheriff's Office said.