Early Wednesday fire at Troy self-storage facility investigated

Troy — Authorities are investigating an early Wednesday morning fire at a self-storage facility.

Troy firefighters were called around 12:30 a.m. to Extra Space Storage on Coolidge Highway south of Maple for a report of smoke and flames in one of its storage buildings. They found the one-story storage unit building with flames through the roof.

After nearly seven hours, firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Officials said more than 50 storage units were affected by the fire, but they don't yet have an estimate of how much the property lost was worth.

They also said management of the facility will contact all of the renters of affected storage units. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

