Flint man, 32, charged in robbery of Auburn Hills motel

A Flint man has been charged in the robbery of an Auburn Hills motel Monday, police said.

Dequantell Hayward-Lee Jamerson, 32, was arraigned Wednesday in 52-3 District Court on a charge of armed robbery, a life felony, according Auburn Hills police officials. A magistrate set his bond at $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary examination for Wednesday.

Officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the Hampton Inn on Featherstone Road near Interstate 75. They were told a man matching Jamerson's description entered the hotel's front lobby and robbed the front desk clerk, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber was last seen fleeing on foot toward Opdyke, according to authorities.

Police later located Jamerson in Pontiac where they say he tried to run away from officers and Oakland County deputies but was taken into custody.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.

