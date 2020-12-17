Holt man in critical condition after 30-foot fall from roof at M1 Concourse in Pontiac
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A 47-year-old construction worker is in critical condition after falling 30 feet from a roof Wednesday at the M1 Concourse event center in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies and medics were called at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to the M1 Concourse after a caller said the person was breathing, but not conscious.
Medics took the man, a Holt resident, to a hospital to be treated. Authorities also contacted the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate.
Officials said the man is stable and expected to recover.
