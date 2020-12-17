Police: Drug suspect grabbed guns from deputies during arrest

A 29-year-old Pontiac man has been charged in a drug-related incident in which he temporarily wrestled a rifle from one officer and a handgun away from another officer before being taken into custody, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Reginald Todd Anderson was arraigned Thursday before Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court Magistrate Karen Holt, who ordered a $100,000 cash surety bond, no 10%.

Anderson was taken into custody Tuesday by members of the Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team following the execution of a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn, 2766 S. Lapeer Road in Orion Township as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

According to a departmental release, Anderson opened a hotel room door and as officers were entering, he allegedly grabbed the rifle of the first detective and a second officer pushed him to the floor.

During the struggle, according to police, Anderson let go of the rifle and grabbed the second officer’s handgun but was pinned to the floor as a third officer took the weapon away. Anderson was handcuffed, and in a search of the room, NET officers recovered methamphetamine, heroin, narcotics, packaging material and a digital scale.

Anderson is charged with delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison; disarming the firearm of a peace officer, a felony with a 10-year penalty; and lesser felonies carrying up to four years in prison: possession of heroin less than 25 grams; two counts of possession of a controlled substance (analogues), and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a felony with a two-year penalty.

“I am proud of this team of detectives who were put into a high-stress situation and exercised incredible restraint,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “It is a reminder that any situation or suspect can instantaneously become dangerous. Unarmed criminals can be just as lethal when they are able to disarm the police.

“It is not unusual to have an officer killed with their own weapon in a struggle,” Bouchard said. “This happened to be the tragic outcome for Officer Mason Samborski of the Oak Park Police Department right here in Oakland County. We will ensure this violent criminal is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law for his actions.”

Anderson's next court date will be Dec. 20 before Judge Lisa Asadoorian.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319