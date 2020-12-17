Sterling Heights man, 22, accused of photographing man using Orion Twp. gym restroom

A 22-year-old Sterling Heights man has been arrested after allegedly trying to photograph another man who was using the restroom at an Orion Township gym, officials said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Planet Fitness gym on South Lapeer Road near East Clarkston Road for a report of a man seen using his cellphone to take pictures of a person in an adjacent bathroom stall, they said.

The victim, an 18-year-old Orion Township man, told deputies he saw someone put a cellphone under the stall while he was using the restroom. He said he confronted the man and called police.

Deputies secured the suspect's cellphone and took him into custody.

Detectives seized additional electronic devices as part of their ongoing investigation. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail to await criminal charges.

Investigators said the suspect may be connected to other similar incidents.

