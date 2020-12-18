Man, 29, charged with stabbing mother, stepfather

Madison Heights — A 29-year-old man who is in jail for allegedly stabbing his mother and stepfather last week likely will have his assault charges upped to murder after his stepfather died Tuesday.

Christopher McKinney is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $510,000 bond. He is charged with assault with intent to commit murder in connection with the alleged Dec. 11 stabbing of his mother, 66, and stepfather, 71.

"“There was an argument that escalated," Madison Heights police Lt. Michael Siladke said. "A knife was brought out, and the two victims were stabbed."

No further details were released, although according to MLive, the argument started when McKinney's parents asked him to stop playing video games.

