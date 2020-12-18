Oakland County deputy charged in assault on carjacking suspect

An Oakland County sheriff's deputy has been disciplined and charged with assaulting a handcuffed suspect last month, the department announced Friday.

On Nov. 24, Kevin McNally responded to a 911 call related to a carjacking reported in Rochester Hills. The caller at the WoodSpring Suites said the suspect attacked a woman in her vehicle, "managed to get into the driver’s seat and take off with the vehicle where they proceeded to do ‘burn-outs’ in the parking lot of a nearby Meijer store," the county said in a statement.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle at the nearby Walmart, and McNally was the first on scene, according to the release.

"The responsible was incoherent and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and McNally attempted to interview her," investigators said. "After being placed in handcuffs, the responsible kicked McNally in the groin where, in turn, he slapped her across the face and became increasingly aggressive with the subject."

The suspect, identified as a a 35-year-old Shelby Township woman, was previously charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile; reckless driving; assault and battery; as well as resisting and obstructing arrest. Further charges are pending the results of a blood search warrant, the sheriff's office said Friday.

An internal review shortly after the incident sparked a probe by the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit. McNally, a 27-year veteran, was suspended pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation findings were sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, which on Friday authorized two charges: misconduct in office and assault and battery.

McNally was arraigned Friday in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills. Bond was set at $5,000.

Termination proceedings have been initiated, authorities said.

“There is absolutely nothing acceptable about these actions by the soon to be former Deputy,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “The behavior by this Deputy was wrong and will never be tolerated. The public expects more from law enforcement and the actions did not live up to our expectations or standards.”