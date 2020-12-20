Commerce Township fire, explosion lead police to suspected drug lab

A Commerce Township fire and explosion Saturday led police to a suspected drug-making operation, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded with the Commerce Township Fire Department to the report of a residential structure fire on the 2100 block of Bass Lake Road with multiple explosions and a garage on fire. Multiple butane tanks had exploded.

After the fire was extinguished, deputies discovered evidence of alleged narcotics processing on the scene and requested detectives from the Narcotics Enforcement Team to help in the investigation.

One of the three people in the home at the time, a 25-year-old male of West Bloomfield Township, had burns on his face and arms. He was transported Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi and later was transferred to the University of Michigan burn center in Ann Arbor.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.