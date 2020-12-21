SUBSCRIBE NOW
OAKLAND COUNTY

Motorists snap up drive-thru holiday dinners

The Detroit News
Royal Oak — Motorists lined up Monday outside Jim Brady's Restaurant to receive free holiday meals.

From left, Ben Puraj of Shelby Township, Nick Simpson of Washington Township and Mike Thomas of Washington Township deliver food to a vehicle during the drive through Christmas Dinner giveaway outside of Jim Brady’s in Royal Oak, Mich on Dec. 21, 2020.

Natrabis, a cannabis business, and Tom Brady, who owns Jim Brady's and 5th Avenue Restaurant, assembled 500 Christmas dinner bundles that include a whole turkey, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce.

Nick Simpson of Washington Township, left, and Ben Puraj of Shelby Township deliver food during the drive through Christmas Dinner giveaway outside of Jim Brady’s in Royal Oak, Mich on Dec. 21, 2020.

“This year has been so challenging for so many families,” said Michael Thomas, Natrabis co-founder and partner. “We just wanted to make sure as many families as possible could share a nice meal together this Christmas. 

Santa waves to a driver during the drive through Christmas Dinner giveaway outside of Jim Brady’s in Royal Oak, Mich on Dec. 21, 2020.

"We are so grateful to the restaurants, businesses and city officials in Royal Oak, who share our commitment to the community, for jumping in to help provide a little relief for local families just in time for Christmas.”

