Dye test leaves part of Rouge River eerie bright green in Oakland County

Residents in Beverly Hills had a shock when they looked out on the Rouge River on Tuesday and feared a return to the days before cleanup efforts improved the watershed.

A tributary turned bright green, the nonprofit Friends of the Rouge reported.

"We appreciate the two who noticed and reported this to us and followed up by calling the PEAS line," the group said in a Facebook post, referring to the Pollution Emergency Alert System for Michigan.

Residents also reported the startling sight to Beverly Hills officials. Its public services team found the source, the city said.

"A dye test was performed earlier today to locate a sewer lead," the city said on Facebook. "The green dye used does not contain pollutants and the river is not contaminated."

The coloring was slated to fade throughout the day, according to the post.

"The Rouge has come a long way but this dye test has proven there is more work to be done," the Friends of the Rouge said. "Glad the problem had been found. Now let's hope it gets repaired quickly."

Anyone noticing a problem on the river is asked to call the PEAS line at 1-800-292-4706.