Madison Heights police seek tips on driver who struck officer with vehicle

Madison Heights — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who hit an officer with his car Monday.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the department, suffered minor injuries, they said.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. in the 300 block of West 12 Mile near John R., according to authorities.

Officers were called to the location on a report about a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

As they spoke to the man, the sole occupant of a 2013 white Chevy Equinox, they say he put the vehicle in gear and fled. As he was leaving, he struck an officer. He then drove to Interstate 75 and entered the freeway's southbound lanes.

Police pursued the driver until the area of Seven Mile and Conant in Detroit where the vehicle disappeared.

Officials identified the suspect as Justin John Crawford, 31. He is described as 5 foot 11 and 170 pounds. He also has a cross tattooed on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a dark knit cap and a dark jacket with “Lowe’s 48” written on it.

Crawford is currently on probation after pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree retail fraud and a count of fleeing police in Macomb County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in May to three years.

He also has previous convictions for retail fraud and drug charges, according to the department.

Madison Heights police said the vehicle Crawford was driving on Monday has a Michigan license plate with number DAT 166, officials said.

Anyone with information on Crawford's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle should call the Madison Heights Police Department at (248) 585-2100.

