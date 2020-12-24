State police probe shooting after bullet-riddled car found on I-696

Michigan State Police are investigating after the early Thursday discovery of a vehicle found at the side of a freeway riddled with bullet holes.

A trooper on patrol at about 4 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 696 near Southfield Road saw a white BMW on the shoulder. He checked the vehicle for a driver and found several bullet holes in it, state police say.

Further examination revealed a trail of antifreeze leading to the car, which investigators said indicate the shooting took place at some other location. In addition, a check of hospitals and nearby police departments failed to produce leads on a victim or incident.

State police towed the vehicle to be processed when a search warrant is obtained.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle should call the Michigan State Police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.

