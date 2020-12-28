Man, 48, slain in carjacking outside Southfield house

Southfield — A 48-year-old Southfield man was shot and killed Sunday night during a carjacking outside a Southfield home, police said.

The shooting took place about 7:50 p.m. on the 26000 block of Primary Drive, south of 12 Mile, west of Franklin.

Southfield Police Department arrived to find the victim with gunshot wounds to his chest and thigh in the driveway.

Police believe the man was carjacked and shot as he arrived. Stolen in the attack was a white 2013 Toyota Tundra.

Police have no shooter description to offer. They ask that anyone with information on the fatal shooting share what they know at (248) 796-5500.