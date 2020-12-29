Southfield police to give updates on carjacking homicide

Southfield — Police will offer updates Tuesday morning on the slaying of a Southfield man Sunday night during a carjacking outside his home.

Police Chief Elvin Barren will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

The victim's family has identified the man as Frederic Hudson.

Monday:Daughter says Southfield carjack slaying 'broke my family'

Police say at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday Hudson arrived at a home on the 26000 block of Primary Drive, south of 12 Mile and west of Franklin.

Southfield police found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds in his chest and thigh.

Police believe the man, 48, was carjacked and shot as he arrived. A white 2013 Toyota Tundra was stolen in the incident.

Police did not immediately have a shooter description to offer.

They ask that anyone with information on the fatal shooting share what they know at (248) 796-5500.