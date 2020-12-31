Police seeking suspect after teen killed, father wounded in South Lyon shooting

Police are seeking a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot and his father wounded on the east side of South Lyon Wednesday night, police said.

The South Lyon Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are investigating the homicide that occurred at a home on the 300 block of E. Liberty Street.

Police said the teen was fatally shot and his father, 43, was critically wounded. The man was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Both agencies are pursuing leads and detectives are following up on a possible suspect, police said.

No further information was released.

Any tips should be directed to the South Lyon Police Department at (248) 348-0911.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_