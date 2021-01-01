Police make arrest in South Lyon teen's homicide

South Lyon — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with Wednesday's shooting death of 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, who was gunned down inside his home, while his father sustained critical injuries in the attack.

South Lyon Police announced Friday that Oakland County Sheriff's Office aided in the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.

Stamper's 43-year-old father, is in critical but stable condition, according to a Thursday police department Facebook post. A phone call to the police department for an update on the victim's condition was not immediately returned Friday.

Investigators have sent a warrant request seeking murder charges, South Lyon police said Friday.

"The investigation was turned over to and is being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office," a release said.

According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday night in a home in the 300 block of E. Liberty Street.

Oakland County sheriff deputies assisted in the investigation by providing evidence technicians, Special Investigation Unit detectives, and the Fugitive Apprehension Team.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money for funeral costs. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, more than $5,200 had been raised.