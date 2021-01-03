Oakland County Sheriff's Office probes apparent suicide at gun range

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent suicide Saturday afternoon at a Clarkston gun range.

Around 1:58 p.m. Saturday, deputies and paramedics were called out to Accurate Firearms and Gun Range on a report of a shooting.

Paramedics tried administering life saving measures to a 34-year-old man from Rochester. The man was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives reviewed a video of the incident and said the man rented a handgun and while on the range turned the gun on himself in an apparent suicide.