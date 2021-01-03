SUBSCRIBE NOW
OAKLAND COUNTY

Oakland County Sheriff's Office probes apparent suicide at gun range

Ariana Taylor
The Detroit News
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent suicide Saturday afternoon at a Clarkston gun range.

Around 1:58 p.m. Saturday, deputies and paramedics were called out to Accurate Firearms and Gun Range on a report of a shooting. 

Paramedics tried administering life saving measures to a 34-year-old man from Rochester. The man was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Detectives reviewed a video of the incident and said the man rented a handgun and while on the range turned the gun on himself in an apparent suicide.

