Police: Girl, 8, shot in head by brother in Southfield

Southfield —An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Southfield on Sunday night, allegedly by her 20-year-old brother, police said.

The girl was shot at about 7 p.m. at the Twelve North Apartments on the 25700 block of 12 Mile, west of Telegraph. Medics transported her to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Southfield police arrested the victim's 20-year-old brother and will present the case for criminal charges on Monday.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office will decide whether to file charges.