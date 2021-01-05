Man with 24 license suspensions arrested after pushing cop, fleeing traffic stop

A 26-year-old Detroit man who has had his driver's license suspended 24 times is accused of knocking a Troy police officer to the ground during a traffic stop, officials said.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. last Tuesday on East Big Beaver Road west of Dequindre.

The officer stopped a burgundy 2007 Chevrolet Uplander for an equipment violation, according to authorities.

He spoke with the driver who provided a State of Michigan Identification Card. The driver admitted his license was suspended and he had valid warrants for his arrest. The officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle.

He complied, but he pushed the officer to the ground and ran west. The officer gave chase and the man turned south and jumped over a wall to enter a subdivision. The foot chase continued further south and east until the officer lost sight of the man, police said. A passerby told the officer the man crossed Dequindre and ran toward several businesses in Sterling Heights.

Other Troy police officers who were responding to the incident located the man and took him into custody. He is expected to be charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving while license suspended.

Police later confirmed the man's driver's license had been suspended 24 times and there are 11 warrants out for his arrest.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez