One suspect charged, another sought in South Lyon shooting of teen, dad

One man has been charged and a second suspect is sought in the fatal shooting Wednesday of a South Lyon teen and wounding of his father, police said.

Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 19, of Ann Arbor was arraigned at the Oakland County Jail on Monday in the death of Dylan Stamper and the wounding of Stamper’s father, Kevin, 43, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The son and father were found in the living room, not far from the front door of the house in the 300 block of Liberty Street.

Zeineh, who is charged with 10 offenses including armed robbery and felony murder, turned himself in to Ann Arbor police on Friday morning, police said. Novi 52-1 District Magistrate Victor Zanolli denied bond Monday and ordered Zeineh held in the Oakland County Jail pending a Jan. 13 probable cause hearing. A Jan. 20 preliminary examination is scheduled.

Police said Monday they still are seeking a second suspect who allegedly was with Zeineh at the time of the shooting and drove them away in a 2011 Ford Escape with a Michigan license plate EFH6360 on Dec. 30.

No other information about the second suspect was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous and there is a $2,000 reward.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs. More than $11,800 had been raised as of Monday night.

South Lyon Police Sgt. Chris Faught said officers were responding to a 911 call from a woman in the Stamper home about a potential break-in around 9 p.m. Wednesday when they were notified that shots had been fired.

