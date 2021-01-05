Pontiac man charged in indecent exposure incident at Rochester Hills Meijer

A Pontiac man accused of exposing himself to women at a Meijer store in Rochester Hills has been charged, officials said Tuesday.

David Dexter Watkins, 30, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for each count, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Officials said Watkins also had outstanding warrants for two separate incidents of resisting and obstruction, driving while license suspended, no operators license on person and a license/title/registration violation out of 50th District Court.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 10:45 a.m. Saturday from the Meijer at 3610 Marketplace Circle for an indecent exposure complaint.

Deputies spoke with three females who said they saw a male exposing his erect genitalia. One of the complainants said while she was shopping, the man asked her to look at him. One of the women had her 3-year-old daughter with her.

Police said the complainants identified Watkins; store video surveillance allegedly showed him exposing himself to women in the store.

Watkins was arraigned before 52-3 District Court Magistrate Marie Soma. Bond was set at $15,000.

Watkins is scheduled to appear Feb. 3 in front of 52-3 District Court Judge Nancy Carniak.

Officials are asking anyone who believes they encountered the alleged behavior by Watkins in the past to contact their local police department or the sheriff’s Office.

