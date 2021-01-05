Southfield cops to seek charges in sibling shooting
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Southfield Police Department said Tuesday that it will meet Wednesday with the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office as it seeks criminal charges in a shooting that left an 8-year-old girl in critical condition.
Police say that at about 7 p.m. Sunday, the victim's 20-year-old brother shot her in the head at the family's home, Twelve North Apartments, on the 25700 block of 12 Mile, west of Telegraph.
The girl has been in critical condition since the shooting, police said.
Police arrested a suspect, and he is being held at the police department.
The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office will decide on any charges.