Charges and arraignment to be announced for suspect in 8-year-old shooting

A warrant has been issued and an arraignment is soon to be set for a 20-year-old man regarding the shooting of his 8-year-old sister, Southfield Police Department said Wednesday.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a two-count warrant against the man in the shooting Sunday that left his sister in critical condition.

Southfield Police will hold a press conference on Thursday, updating the charges and the woman's condition.

Around 7 p.m. Jan. 3, police said the man shot his sister in the head at the family's home in the 12 North Apartments, on the 25700 block of 12 Mile, west of Telegraph.

The brother is in police custody.