Farmington school district names interim superintendent

The Farmington Public Schools board has named Bobbie Hayes Goodrum as interim superintendent.

Goodrum will start Jan. 23 and serve through the end of the school year in June, the district said in a news release Tuesday night.

Goodrum was appointed the district's assistant superintendent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in August. She replaces Robert Herrera, who resigned as superintendent in November, citing allegations of harassment involving a board member. Two other board members at a November school board meeting also announced their resignations, saying infighting was impeding the board's ability to function.

Herrera's last day as superintendent is Jan. 22.

Goodrum has been with the district since 2007 as principal of Visions Unlimited, the district's post-secondary educational program for young adults, and special education supervisor, the release said.

She has a bachelor of science in health science from Howard University, a master of arts in teaching in special education from Trinity College, a specialist of arts in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Oakland University.

“I am optimistic about this opportunity because I believe in our Board of Education, our

phenomenal staff and our heavily invested community,” said Goodrum. “We are FPS and we are stronger together. I know that through thoughtful collaboration with all stakeholders, communication and continued hard work and dedication, we can provide our students and our community the quality education that all of our students deserve.”

The board will interview firms to conduct a search for a new superintendent on Jan. 26, according to the release.