Sheriff's deputies investigate infant's death in Oakland Township

Oakland County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of an 11-month-old baby in Oakland Township, officials said Thursday.

They said deputies and paramedics were called at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Brookhollow Drive near West Drahner and South Lapeer after it was reported a male infant was not breathing and possibly deceased.

They were met at the home by the baby's female guardian. First-responders located the child, who was beyond help, authorities said.

His guardian told deputies she placed the infant on a blanket on the floor of the home's living room the night before and periodically would visually check on the baby, according to police. She also said that when she woke up in the morning, she found the infant wrapped himself within the blanket and was not breathing.

Deputies said there were no signs of trauma.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the child's body and has scheduled an autopsy.

Detectives continue to investigate the infant's death.

