Brother denied bond in Southfield sibling shooting; police to update

Southfield — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his 8-year-old sister in the head Sunday has been denied bond as he faces two felony charges in the case.

Late Thursday morning, Southfield Police Department will offer an update on the case. Police Chief Elvin Barren will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Gyasi Stribling, 20, with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, the office said Thursday.

Stribling was denied bond at his arraignment, and will remain at Oakland County Jail as his case moves through the court system.

Police say that at about 7 p.m. Sunday, the victim's 20-year-old brother shot her in the head at the family's home, Twelve North Apartments, on the 25700 block of 12 Mile, west of Telegraph.

The girl has been in critical condition since the shooting, police said previously.