Man, 25, charged in Southfield carjacking homicide

Southfield — A 25-year-old Southfield man faces four felony charges, including murder, in the Dec. 27 carjacking homicide of a 48-year-old Southfield man outside of his home.

Tyron Turner Jr. has been arrested and charged in the carjacking and fatal shooting of Frederic Hudson.

December:Man slain in Southfield carjacking shot back, putting one man in hospital

Police say at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Hudson arrived at a home on the 26000 block of Primary Drive, south of 12 Mile and west of Franklin.

He had been followed there, police said.

On arrival he sat in his vehicle, a white 2013 Toyota Tundra, for a few minutes. Then another vehicle pulled up, with at least three men inside.

One of the men, armed with a handgun, approached Hudson from the driver's side. Two others approached from the passenger side.

Hudson, a concealed weapons permit holder, had a gun with him. He fired, shooting the armed man in the neck.

After Hudson was wounded, police believe he was pushed out of the Toyota, which was driven from the scene.

About 20 minutes later, a 25-year-old man police identified as a "person of interest" showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Turner was arraigned Thursday at Southfield's 46th District Court on four charges: felony murder, two counts of felony firearm, and carjacking.

He was denied bond.