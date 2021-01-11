Bloomfield Twp. police investigate vandalism at Oakland GOP's office

Bloomfield Township police are investigating vandalism at the Oakland County Republican Party's offices, officials said Monday.

Lt. Paul Schwab said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

He said officers from the Bloomfield Township Police Department were called at about 10 a.m. Thursday to the political party's offices on Woodward near East Square Lake Road in the township for a report of vandalism.

Officers found the words "F--- fascist GOP" written on a wall of the building in black spray paint. They also found a broken window. The lieutenant said it appears a brick was thrown at the tempered glass, shattering it but not passing through.

No one was in the office at the time of the vandalism and no injuries have been reported, police said.

Schwab said investigators believe the damage was done some time between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officials for the political organization Monday decried the vandalism of its building.

"We have denounced all violence across the board," Oakland County GOP Chairman Rocky Raczkowski said. "It doesn't matter if it comes from the extreme Left or the extreme Right. Violence does not move public debate forward in a positive manner. For these types of actions to be taken by Left groups is disappointing. It's sad our nation has spiraled down this path of intolerance."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez