Funeral set for businessman, family killed in Lyon Twp. plane crash

Funeral arrangements for a Northville homebuilder who died Jan. 2 when his plane crashed into a house have been set, officials with a trade association said Monday.

They also said a scholarship fund has been created in his name.

The funeral for David S. Compo; his wife, Michele, and their son, Dawson, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Northville, according to the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan. The church is located at 133 Orchard Drive off West Main between Beck and Sheldon.

Compo, 60, a past president of the association, was piloting the private plane that appeared to clip a tree and crashed into a home in the 57000 block of Dakota Drive near Pontiac Trail and Grand River in Lyon Township. His 55-year-old wife and 18-year-old year-old son were on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Association officials also said the trade group has set up a scholarship fund honoring Compo.

"David was passionate about getting young people into the building trades,” Michael Stoskopf, the association's CEO said Monday in a statement. “To honor his work in this area, and to honor the (memories) of David, Michele and Dawson in a manner that also supports the future of the home building industry, (the) HBA has established a scholarship through its Home Builders Association Charitable & Educational Foundation.”

Donations will be used for an annual scholarship to support individuals from southeast Michigan, ages 18-25, who are beginning work in the residential construction industry or studying to work in the skilled trades. Donations will be collected online or by mail to the HBA Charitable & Educational Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Road, Suite 202, Bingham Farms, MI 48025, Attn: Compo

Scholarship Fund.

“The Compo Family Memorial Scholarship is our commitment to honor David’s focus on strengthening the residential construction industry by getting youth interested and by helping them to pursue careers in the skilled trades,” said Peter Burton, the foundation's president.

Burton, a past president of the group like Compo, was the first to donate to the fund, according to the association.

