Police seek missing endangered girl, 3, and her mother

Police are asking the public to help find a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Pontiac who may be in the Port Huron or Marine City area.

Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton was believed to have been taken by her mother, Shanitra Seay, when she stole the vehicle in which the child was a passenger, according to Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. A missing endangered child advisory has been issued for Queen.

Officials said the girl was last seen in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac. Queen is about 3 feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple coat with a fur hood, dark leggings, black boots, and a pink/purple striped winter hat.

They also said the vehicle Seay is accused of stealing is a 2004 light blue Jaguar X-Type with a paper license plate, VIN # SAJEA51C14WD88923.

Anyone with information on Queen's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

